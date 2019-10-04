Explore Northwest Florida in October

On Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Natural Amphitheater behind McKenzie Park...there will be a music experience that the area has never seen before. Come enjoy the music of REO Speedwagon, Survivor, Fleetwood Mac and many, many more. There will be a wide variety of delicious food and unique merchandise vendors, along with many of our area gifted artists.
So tell your friends and mark your calendar. Bring your blankets & lawn chairs and we'll see you there...Oh yes we almost forgot to mention, THIS EVENT IS FREE TO ALL!
