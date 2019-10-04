Friday, October 4, 2019

Explore Northwest Florida in October

There's a touch of fall is in the air
perfect time for an outdoor adventure!
Camping
850STRONG Special Event

﻿With the anniversary of Hurricane Michael upon us, the City of Panama City, in partnership with Scamp Entertainment, believe it is time to recognize our communities' perseverance in recovery...So we are having a celebration for everyone... that means you!
On Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Natural Amphitheater behind McKenzie Park...there will be a music experience that the area has never seen before. Come enjoy the music of REO Speedwagon, Survivor, Fleetwood Mac and many, many more. There will be a wide variety of delicious food and unique merchandise vendors, along with many of our area gifted artists.
So tell your friends and mark your calendar. Bring your blankets & lawn chairs and we'll see you there...Oh yes we almost forgot to mention, THIS EVENT IS FREE TO ALL!

Event information at Destination Panama City
Ecotourism Summit February 25, 2020
Be sure to mark your calendar!
Summit sponsored in partnership with Explore Northwest Florida
and Florida State University - Panama City
fall events plentiful across Northwest Florida
Big Bend Quilt Trail &
From the Cedar Chest: Southern Quilting
October thru December 14th - The Gadsden Arts Center & Museum is excited to coordinate the Big Bend Quilt Trail Project. A public art installation of large wooden quilt blocks placed around the community. In conjunction with the promotion of the Gadsden Community Quilt Trail, the Museum will host From the Cedar Chest: Southern Quilting, 1830's to Today.. Check Gadsden County TDC for quilting event details as well as the many other fabulous exhibitions held at the Center.

Get the Creepy details at Visit Jackson County
﻿
﻿October 1 thru 6
PCB OKTOBERFEST
October 4th thru 6th on Panama City Beach
Music lovers and fans of German food and craft beer will don their lederhosen and dirndls and gather at Aaron Bessant Park! Thirsty patrons will enjoy many Oktoberfest specialty brews. Local brewers will pour from their core beers and other seasonal offerings. The event will also host food vendors that will highlight the German flavors. More info at Visit Panama City Beach
﻿
Colors of Health 5K Run/Walk
October 5th at Sam Atkins Park
Blountstown
Run will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time﻿
Get registration and event details at Calhoun County Chamber

Spook-tacular Car Show & Fall Festival October 5th in Hiland Park
Come join us for food, fun, and some cool cars! This year our Fall Festival will host a Car Show to support Hiland Park Elementary School classrooms and House Celebrations. Destination Panama City

﻿October 7 thru 13
Food Truck Fridays
October 11th in Downtown Quincy
Enjoy a variety of food trucks, live music, games and giveaways!
FREE admission to Gadsden Art Center's ArtZONE & much more!
Be sure to visit Gadsden County TDC has details.﻿
12th Annual
Baytowne Wharf Beer Festival
October 11th & 12th in Miramar Beach
Time to roll out the barrel and discover unique suds & ales! American specialty beers from around the nation will be available for participants to sample and savor. Live music will be also featured throughout the festival. Festival details at Visit South Walton
﻿
Apalach Oktoberfest
October 11th thru 13th in Apalachicola
PROST!! This year’s three day event features live music, specially crafted Oktoberfest beers, great food, contests and frivolity. All three days will make for another memorable event celebrating the great brews from Oyster City and the fantastic talent that graces the Bowery Station stage.
Franklin County TDC has all the festival information!
﻿
30A BBQ Festival
October 11th at Gulf Place Town Center will kick off the
4th Annual 30A Half Marathon & 5K
October 12th Race Expo - October 13th Race Day
This scenic out-and-back course will start and finish at The Hub on 30A in Watersound, one of Scenic Highway 30A's beautiful beach neighborhoods. All proceeds from the weekend’s events go to benefit The Sonder Project. The Sonder Project’s mission is to strengthen communities through food security, clean water, housing and education. Full 3-day event details available at Visit South Walton
Pirates of the High Seas Fest
October at 11th thru 13th on Panama City Beach
Columbus Day weekend will bring waves of fun-filled adventures to Panama City Beach with the annual Pirates of the High Seas Fest. This FREE festival is sure to take pirate fun to a whole new level. Download our app - Real Fun Beach Events - for full event schedule, maps, special offers & more!
﻿BBQ in the Pines Cook-off
October 12th at Hard Labor Creek Plantation
Come out an join the Washington County Chamber of Commerce for their first barbecue cook-off event. PLUS Kids Activities - Vendors - Entertainment - Fun & Food! Don't want to miss this family event!
Visit Washington County has BBQ details!
22nd Annual Pumpkin Festival
October 12th in Downtown Havana
There will be Lots of fun activities such as pony rides, train rides, face painting and carriage rides will be available for children. Lots of arts and crafts, homemade goodies and food vendors will be lined up along the streets for your enjoyment. Gadsden County TDC
﻿
St. George Island Art & Wine Splash
October 12th on SGI Beaches
This event takes place during what many locals consider their favorite month on the island, when temperatures are a bit cooler and the annual monarch migration brings beautiful butterflies to our shores. 
The festival features talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. Artists will be demonstrating their talents at various Island locations. More info at Franklin County TDC
Craft Show and Festival details at Visit Washington County

﻿October 14 thru 20
Lobster Fest & Tournament
October 14th thru 20th on Panama City Beach
Lobster lovers, behold the biggest lobster tournament and festival in the area! This week-long celebration will bring live music, contests and lots of Florida lobster! With huge Local Lobsters on the weigh-in scales, fresh lobster prepared every mouth-watering way imagined. Visit Panama City Beach



