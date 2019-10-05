Saturday, October 5, 2019

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute September Update

Celebrate 25 Years of MarineQuest this October

On October 19th, the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) will be celebrating a special milestone, the 25th anniversary of our annual open house, MarineQuest. During this award-winning event, tour the research headquarters with friends and family as you learn about the unique flora and fauna of Florida, as well as exciting research being conducted across the state. 
Social Media Corner

YouTube:

FWC biologists and partners have released more than 100 critically endangered, captive-reared birds into the wild this year. Only about 80 of these rare sparrows remained in the wild before the releases.

 Flickr:

Check out FIM in the field, as they conduct random stratified sampling for stock assessment in Tampa Bay.

 Facebook:

Did you know September 16-20 was Estuaries Week? Here, an adult tarpon is seen with a FIM biologist in Charlotte Harbor. 



