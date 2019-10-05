Weems Memorial to Offer Veterans Care and Vaccinations This Fall

Weems Swing Bed Care Provides Local Healthcare TransitionAre you recovering from a surgery, stroke or trauma and need rehabilitative therapy before going home? With today’s shorter hospital stays, your need for skilled rehabilitation care is an important part of the healing process. Weems Memorial Rehab Care is here to guide you through your healing process and best of all, it is local with your loved ones nearby to help and encourage you.
The Weems Memorial Hospital Swing Bed Program offers 24-hour nursing care plus the benefit of rehabilitation therapy to help patients transition back to their home or to a long term care facility. The swing bed program can also be used to help rehabilitate from surgery, illness or accident in a familiar setting, close to home.
Who Needs Swing Bed Care?•Patients who need rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery or fractures•Patients receiving IV antibiotic therapy•Patients needing continued wound care•Patients needing to regain strength and mobility
Who pays for Swing Bed Care?The Swing Bed program is a hospital-based program and Medicare Part A is the primary payer. Medicare can cover Swing Bed for up to 100 days with various co-pay charges. Co-pays can be offset by secondary insurance since health policies differ. The Weems admission coordinator can verify your coverage. As long as a patient meets Medicare criteria, has days left in the benefit period and the doctor approves the stay, a patient may receive Medicare Swing Bed services.
Swing Bed Services•Therapy: Physical, Occupational & Speech•IV Therapy•Continued wound care after recent surgery•Skilled nursing care•Respiratory Therapy
Your Swing Bed Team•Hospitalist•Nurse Manager•Dietitian•Physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist
