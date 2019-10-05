Saturday, October 5, 2019

Weems Memorial to Offer Veterans Care and Vaccinations This Fall

Veterans Can Now Receive Veterans Services at Weems Clinics in Apalach and CarrabelleWeems Medical Clinics in Carrabelle and Apalachicola are now part of the Veteran's Administration (VA) Urgent Care Network to provide veterans greater choice and access to timely, high-quality care. Weems Clinics can provide veterans urgent care to treat injuries and illnessnesses that require immediate attention, but are not life-threatening. The two Weems clinics also provide veterans routine medical and preventative care services. Veterans will need to bring photo ID and their VA card or other insurance cards if they have secondary insurance with them when they come to the clinics.

As of June 2019, the VA began offering eligible Veterans an urgent care benefit in the community. This new benefit provides another option for the treatment of minor injuries and illnesses. Weems Medical Centers became part of the network earlier this summer.
The Veterans benefit is considered open access, allowing Veterans to access urgent care within VA’s community care network and receive care without prior authorization from VA. Under the program, the VA will pay for or fill prescriptions resulting from your urgent care visit. The urgent care provider may write a medically necessary prescription for up to a 14-day supply. Veterans will be able to fill their prescription at any in-network pharmacy with Express To check eligibility, call 1-833-4VETNOW (1-833-483-8669).
If a Veteran has any difficulty receiving care, they may call 866 620 2071 to receive assistance.
Learn more about services offered at the Weems Medical Clinics here.
Weems Swing Bed Care Provides Local Healthcare TransitionAre you recovering from a surgery, stroke or trauma and need rehabilitative therapy before going home? With today’s shorter hospital stays, your need for skilled rehabilitation care is an important part of the healing process. Weems Memorial Rehab Care is here to guide you through your healing process and best of all, it is local with your loved ones nearby to help and encourage you.
The Weems Memorial Hospital Swing Bed Program offers 24-hour nursing care plus the benefit of rehabilitation therapy to help patients transition back to their home or to a long term care facility. The swing bed program can also be used to help rehabilitate from surgery, illness or accident in a familiar setting, close to home.
Who Needs Swing Bed Care?•Patients who need rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery or fractures•Patients receiving IV antibiotic therapy•Patients needing continued wound care•Patients needing to regain strength and mobility
Who pays for Swing Bed Care?The Swing Bed program is a hospital-based program and Medicare Part A is the primary payer. Medicare can cover Swing Bed for up to 100 days with various co-pay charges. Co-pays can be offset by secondary insurance since health policies differ. The Weems admission coordinator can verify your coverage. As long as a patient meets Medicare criteria, has days left in the benefit period and the doctor approves the stay, a patient may receive Medicare Swing Bed services.
Swing Bed Services•Therapy: Physical, Occupational & Speech•IV Therapy•Continued wound care after recent surgery•Skilled nursing care•Respiratory Therapy
Your Swing Bed Team•Hospitalist•Nurse Manager•Dietitian•Physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist
To learn more about the Weems Swing Bed program, click here. For an appointment to learn more contact:, Courtney Alford at 850-653-8853 or email: calford@weemsmemorial.com.

Weems To Offer Fall Vaccinations
Following on the heels of its popular Vaccination Clinic Day in Carrabelle recently, both Weems Medical Centers in Carrabelle and Apalachicola are now offering influenza and other vaccination shots during regular business hours by appointment.

The vaccinations will not require any out-of-pocket cost for those with insurance.  For those without insurance, the recombinant influenza vaccine is available for people ages 18 years and older for $35. The adjuvanted and high-dose inactivated vaccines for people ages 65 years and older will be available $55. Pneumonia vaccinations are also available at each clinic.
Children younger than six month or people with severe allergies to the vaccine or ingredients in the vaccine are advised to consult their doctor before receiving a flu shot.
Make your appointment today!
Weems Medical Center West, Apalachicola, 653-1525
Weems Medical Center East,
Carrabelle, 697-2345

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone six months and older is recommended to receive the annual influenza vaccination with rare exception.  Some vaccines are only approved for adults however. The recombinant influenza vaccine is intended for people ages 18 years and older and the adjuvanted and high-dose inactivated vaccines are for people ages 65 years and older. Flu shots are recommended for pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions.
New Weems Website Goes Live!
If you haven’t visited the  George E. Weems Memorial Hospital website weemsmemorial.com lately, check it out! The website has been completely overhauled with new content, service information, social media posts and links to upcoming events and services offered by the hospital. Click here to see the new website!
Weems Roof Repair UnderwayRepair work to the roof at the George E. Weems Memorial Hospital has resulted in a temporary entrance relocation until the work is complete. Visitors and outpatient service clients should use the emergency room entrance on 12th Street instead of the main entrance on Avenue G. The temporary entrance relocation does not affect regular hospital business and medical services. The Weems Memorial Emergency Department continues to be staffed as usual with a  Physician available 24/7.
Our People Tell Our Story ...
I recently needed Weems hospital for a life threatening heart attack. Weems took great care in stabilizing me for transport to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. I went out of Weems on a helicopter on a Friday afternoon and was home by the following Monday after suffering a heart attack. I was told by ER doctors in TMH ER, that the great care I received at Weems is what saved my life. Weems has a great team of caring nurses and doctors. ~ Jim and Patrice Williar
Read more of Jim's story here.
George E. Weems Memorial Hospital 135 Avenue G, Apalachicola, Florida 850-653-8853


at

