A Lanark Village man is facing gun charges after he fired at surveyors near his property.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's office, James Putnal was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after firing over 10 shots from an AR-15.
Reportedly he was upset that surveyors working on a new Dollar Store project were on or near his property.
The sheriff's department said Putnal claimed he did not fire at the workers but did discharge his weapon; a family member said he fired into a pile near his front porch.
Sheriff AJ Smith said Putnal should not have fired the gun at all and should have called authorities to deal with any disagreements.
Putnal was arrested for discharging a firearm in public.
He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment