Franklin County is moving forward on a new website for the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
The county commission this month signed the agreement with the County’s Web designer to proceed with the creation of the Armory Website – the site is being funded by the local tourist development council.\.
The Armory is the county owned convention center, used for weddings and dances and other big events.
In the past customers have had to go to the courthouse to rent the space and to pay for the rental, but those days will soon be past.
The county is now creating a website to automate the rental process for the Armory.
Once complete, the website will be mobile friendly and include an availability calendar, automated booking with email notification, photo gallery, virtual tour and a whole lot more.
It will also be promoted through popular wedding websites and other locations to draw more events to the building.
