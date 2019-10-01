A Carrabelle teenager was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Wakulla County on Tuesday morning.
The Highway patrol said 18 year old Austin Edward Atkins was injured after losing control of his GMC Sierra at about 6:20 Tuesday morning.
Austin was traveling north on US-319 in the northbound lane when for unknown reasons his vehicle went off the road onto the east shoulder.
Austin overcorrected causing the vehicle to go into a counter-clockwise spin.
The vehicle traveled across both lanes before overturning in a ditch.
The Highway patrol said Austin was not wearing a seat belt.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, though charges are pending against the driver.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Wakulla Fire Rescue, the Wakulla Sheriff’s Department and Shands Cair 3 out of Perry.
