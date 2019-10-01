FWC's Fishing in the Know - October 2019

|
Commission meeting – October
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the Oct. 2-3 meeting in Cape Canaveral.
Decision making (regulation changes expected on these topics):
- Blackfin tuna: The Commission will consider a final proposal to create a recreational bag limit of two fish per person per day or 10 fish per vessel per day, whichever is greater, and to extend these limits into federal waters.
- Northeast Florida shrimp: The Commission will consider a final proposal to make changes to commercial inshore shrimp regulations in Northeast Florida.
Draft proposals (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Spotted seatrout: The Commission will consider a draft proposal to make several changes to how the spotted seatrout fishery is managed statewide.
- Biscayne National Park: Staff will update the Commission on the progress toward developing fishing regulation changes for Biscayne National Park (BNP).
Discussions (no regulation changes expected on these items):
- Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary: Staff and invited guests will provide a presentation on proposed regulatory changes for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, including next steps.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission will discuss the outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.
Links for more information:
Red snapper – Gulf fall season
Private recreational and state for-hire season gets 6 extra days
Information: The season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations will be open on the following Saturdays and Sundays: Oct. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27. Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in state and federal waters; however, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
This fall season opening is based on Gulf Reef Fish Survey data indicating that approximately 75% of Florida’s 2019 quota was harvested during the June 11–July 12 season and that a six-day fall weekend season is warranted. The Gulf Reef Fish Survey
was developed specifically to provide more robust data for management of red snapper and other important reef fish, and has allowed FWC the unprecedented opportunity to manage Gulf red snapper in state and federal waters.
All anglers fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up annually as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler
to target red snapper and several other reef fish in Gulf state and federal waters (excluding Monroe County), even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements. Sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
or by visiting any location you can purchase a license. Gulf Reef Fish Anglers may receive a questionnaire in the mail regarding their reef fish trips as part of Florida’s Gulf Reef Fish Survey. If you receive a survey, please respond whether you fished this season or not.
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit must have State Gulf Reef Fish Charter
on their license to target red snapper and other reef fish in Gulf state waters (excluding Monroe County). This can be done at no cost at a local tax collector’s office.
Links for more information:
Stone crab season/NEW trap requirements
Recreational and commercial season opens Oct. 15; NEW recreational trap requirements in place
Information: Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab claw harvest season opens Oct. 15 in state and federal waters.
All recreational trap harvesters who are age 16 and older are now required to complete an online, no-cost recreational stone crab trap registration before using their traps. To register, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
and add the Recreational Stone Crab Trap Registration to your fishing license account.
Upon completion, each person will be assigned unique trap identification numbers that must be included on each trap along with the owner’s full name and address. This information must be legible and must be permanently attached to each trap before placing them in the water.
This no-cost registration will allow FWC to collect important information about these recreational fisheries needed for future stock assessments and management decisions.
Other regulations
- Only the claws may be harvested
- Claws must be 2 ¾ inches to be harvested
- Recreational limit: 1 gallon of claws per person, 2 gallons per vessel, whichever is less
- Harvest of claws from females with eggs is prohibited
- Do not use any device that can puncture, crush or injure the crab’s body
- Recreational harvesters may use up to 5 stone crab traps per person
- May 16: Season closes
Link for more information:
FLCoralCrew
Are YOU in the CREW?
Information: 12,000 of you have joined our FL Coral Crew! Thank you! We know there are more sportsmen and women and others out there that want healthy, beautiful coral reefs. To receive more information about what we’re doing with our partners to address Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, sign up today at FLCoralCrew.com
!
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including Biscayne National Park, spotted seatrout and trap fisheries.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: CatchaFloridaMemory.com has received an upgrade to better serve our anglers! Check out the new features that will make it easier than ever to submit catches and your track recognitions!
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and other great prizes) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
