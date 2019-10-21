Coast Guard, local agencies searching for a person in the water near Alligator Point, Florida

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are searching for a person in the water near Alligator Point, Florida, Monday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday, from FWC that they discovered a partially submerged 49-foot vessel located approximately 4 nautical miles south of Alligator point, Florida.
Members of Coast Guard Station Panama City located two of the three people early Monday after searching over night. One of the crewmembers located was found unresponsive and the other was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Coast Guard Station Panama City 25-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
- Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
If anyone has any information please contact the Sector Mobile command center at (251) 441-5976.
