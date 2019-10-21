The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting a Deer Manager 101 course for private landowners in northwest Florida.Private landowners from Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla counties can attend to learn about topics including mapping your property, deer biology, deer habitat management and aging deer.
Participants also will have an opportunity to meet local FWC law enforcement officers to learn about the services the officers provide.
The course will be held on Thursday, October 24th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Florida Research & Education Center in Quincy.
Lunch will be provided, and you must pre-register by the end of the day tomorrow.
To pre-register call Kay Haskins at 850-767-3634.
Private landowners play a critical role in wildlife conservation by protecting and restoring habitats like the longleaf pine/wiregrass ecosystem, and managing farms, ranches, and forests that provide habitat to many species.
Private lands also form critical corridors between publicly managed conservation lands.
