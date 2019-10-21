Franklin County unemployment was way down in September.
The local unemployment rate was 2.8 percent last month, down from 3.5 percent in August.
130 people were looking for work in Franklin County in September; the workforce also decreased by 26 people.
Franklin County unemployment was below the statewide average of 3 percent, 11 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County.
Gulf County's unemployment in September was 3.8 percent which is also a big drop from the month before when Gulf County unemployment was 4.4 percent.
There were 230 people looking for work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in September; Liberty County unemployment was 2.8 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment