Living shoreline project will close a portion of Millender Street in Eastpoint for months

A private company will begin building a living shoreline in front of Millender Park in Eastpoint this month and it will require closing off a portion of Millender Street for about 4 months.
HG Harders and Sons out of Panama City has been awarded the contract with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to build a 1,400-foot-long living shoreline breakwater that runs east and west adjacent to property owned by the Apalachicola national Estuarine Research Reserve.
Living shorelines use rock and shell breakwaters along with natural vegetation to protect the shoreline from erosion.
The work will begin the last week of October and continue through the end of February.
The company will have to close the southern end of Millender Street from south of the entrance to the research reserve to the end of Millender during the construction period.
The northern portion of Millender from Patton Road to the Research reserve entrance will be open.
