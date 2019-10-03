Continuation of Reductions in Gulf of Mexico Red Grouper Catch Levels

WHEN THE RULE WILL TAKE EFFECT:
The final rule will be effective on October 31, 2019.
FORMAL FEDERAL REGISTER NAME/NUMBER: 84 FR 52036, published October 1, 2019.
WHY DID THE COUNCIL REQUEST THE QUOTA REDUCTION?
- In 2017, Gulf of Mexico red grouper landings were the lowest they had been in recent years.
- Public testimony from Gulf of Mexico fishermen indicated they observed fewer legal-sized red grouper, suggesting a declining population
- An interim analysis conducted by NOAA Fisheries suggested a harvest reduction was needed.
- An extensive outbreak of red tide off the Florida west coast in 2018 may have adversely affected the red grouper population.
