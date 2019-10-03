FWC approves blackfin tuna rule changes

At its October meeting in Cape Canaveral, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved regulation changes to create a recreational limit for blackfin tuna of two fish per person or 10 fish per vessel, whichever is greater, and to extend these regulations into federal waters. These changes will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Blackfin tuna can be found throughout Florida, the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean.
