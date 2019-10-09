County commissioners have agreed to suspend the use of volunteers at the Carrabelle library until a new library director is hired.
Last week the county commission was made aware of complaints regarding the manner in which staff and volunteers were treating each other at the Carrabelle branch during business hours.
Some of the complaints rose to the level of possible litigation, so county coordinator, Michael Moron asked the County’s labor attorney to conduct a series of interviews and provide a report on what should be done.
The labor attorney interviewed staff and volunteers and recommended the suspension of the use of the daily volunteers until a director is in place to manage both branches and to make sure everyone is following the rules.
Because of the action, there will only be one full-time employee and one part-time employee at the Carrabelle branch for the near future.
That will require a change in the library hours -the new hours are still being decided.
Hopefully there will be a new library director soon.
The county has offered the job to a suitable candidate and are going through the hiring process now.
