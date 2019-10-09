Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Franklin County commissioners signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing October as Domestic violence awareness month and calling on Franklin County to be a Zero Tolerance Zone for domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Florida.
Domestic violence is an epidemic, not just locally but nationwide.
Children in violent homes are more likely to succumb to drug abuse and truancy and are more likely to exhibit violent behavior in later life.
Franklin County commissioners signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing October as Domestic violence awareness month and calling on Franklin County to be a Zero Tolerance Zone for domestic violence.
If you are a victim of domestic violence and would like to get help there is a group called refuge House dedicated to helping victims.
You can reach their hotline number 24 hours a day at 850-681-2111.
Refuge House responds to thousands of domestic violence-related hotline calls from its 8 county region including Franklin county.
It has also provided safety to hundreds of people in one of their emergency shelters.
If you are the victim of domestic violence or would like to help Refuge House with its mission to protect victims – visit refugehouse.com for more information.
http://www.refugehouse.com/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment