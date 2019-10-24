Deer hunters in Florida will face new requirements when the hunting season begins this fall.
Beginning this hunting season, which starts October 26th in zone D, hunters will be required to record all harvested deer in a harvest log and report the harvest to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Hunters can use FWC’s harvest reporting app to comply with the requirement to log their harvest information before moving a deer from the point of harvest.
The app also enables hunters to report harvested deer to the FWC, which must be done before final processing of the deer.
The new harvest logging and reporting requirements impact all deer hunters including hunters under 16 years of age, resident hunters 65 years and older, those with a disability license, military personnel, and those hunting on their homestead in their county of residence.
Florida deer hunters will also face a new annual bag limit for deer starting this year
There is now a five-deer annual bag limit, of which no more than two may be antlerless.
For more information about new statewide hunting rules, including many dealing with deer hunting, visit MyFWC.com.
