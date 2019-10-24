The Franklin County Seahawks high school football season ended abruptly this week.
The School on Thursday announced that the Seahawks will not play the remainder of the season, which would include a home game against Liberty County this week and a road game against Holmes County on November 1st.
Franklin County finishes the year with a 2-8 overall record.
The school said the decision was made in the interest of safety for the football players, though the coaching staff questioned that motive.
The school will also be looking for a new head football coach.
Head football coach Josh Palmer was relieved of duties on Tuesday.
Principal Sneed said he would like to thank all of our hardworking athletes, coaches and volunteers and looks forward to the re-building of the program during the off season and preparing for next year.
