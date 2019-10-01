FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 1, 2019
DEP Celebrates October as Florida Greenways and Trails Month
~Florida’s greenways and trails are perfect for hiking, bicycling,
horseback riding and paddling~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In celebration of Greenways and Trails Month, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection invites Florida residents and visitors to explore the unique paths found throughout the Sunshine State. Florida has more than 9,200 miles of hiking, bicycling, equestrian and shared-use trails and over 4,000 miles of paddling trails that provide enormous benefits for Florida’s economy, tourism and the health of visitors and residents.
Long-distance trails in the state include the 1,515-mile Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail, the 1,300-mile Florida National Scenic Trail, and the longest segment of the East Coast Greenway, an ambitious national trail project extending from Calais, Maine to Key West. These trails attract paddlers, hikers, horseback riders and cyclists from around the country and world.
"Greenways and trails make Florida's communities healthier and happier," said Florida Parks Service Director Eric Draper. "October is a great time to explore our nationally-recognized trail system and enjoy the benefits of being active outdoors."
Florida also has an active trail town program
to recognize communities that embrace trail users of all kinds, leading to the recognition of nine Trail Towns.
October is brimming with statewide recreational activities, appealing to the varied interests of Florida’s residents and visitors.
Various trail-related events are being offered at Florida state parks throughout the month, including fall wildflower and butterfly walks. To find an extended list of activities occurring in an area near you, explore the Florida State Parks events webpage
.
Check out the Online Trail Calendar
on the Office of Greenways and Trails website for more trail offerings.
