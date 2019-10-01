Governor Ron DeSantis and FWC Announce Additional Recreational Red Snapper Fishing Days

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced six additional recreational red snapper fishing days. The season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations will be open on the following Saturdays and Sundays: October 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27.
“Florida is the fishing capital of the world thanks to our pristine natural resources and an abundance of fisheries, including red snapper,” said Governor DeSantis. “FWC has shown that this fishery is sustainable, so we are happy to provide these additional recreational fishing days to anglers.”
“These additional days would not be possible without the Gulf Reef Fish Survey,” said FWC Chairman Robert Spottswood. “Thank you to every angler who has taken the time to return surveys, talk to staff and participate in this program. Innovative data collection is opening doors and allowing unprecedented management opportunities for Florida, benefitting Gulf anglers.”
Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
