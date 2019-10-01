Hundreds of people came out last Friday for the annual Estuaries Day celebration.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve said nearly 800 people turned out Friday for the event which draws attention to the importance of the water and environment in estuaries that are home to an abundance of Florida’s birds, wildlife and fish.
The event also had nearly 120 volunteers and staff to help out at the event.
The Apalachicola estuary is one of the most productive and pristine estuarine systems in the northern hemisphere.
The Estuary Day celebration lets people see some of the birds and animals our area and has games, touch tanks, and other activities for children.
Activities this year also included exhibits, fish printing, prescribed fire activities and estuary-themed games.
The research reserve also gave away 600 T-shirts through the day.
