The City of Apalachicola has a new mayor.
Kevin Begos was elected mayor of Apalachicola in a run-off election held today.
Begos defeated Valentina Webb.
He received 632 votes, or about 52.8 percent of the total votes cast.
Webb received 565 votes.
Despina George will fill seat number one on the city commission.
Despina defeated Barry Hand in that race.
She received 683 votes, or about 57 percent of the total votes cast.
Barry Hand received 506 votes.
The newly elected officials will take office next Tuesday.
It was a good voter turnout.
68 percent of Apalachicola voters went to the polls today.
