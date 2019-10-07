Flu season is here and local health departments are urging all residents to get vaccinated.
Its recommended that everyone get a flu shot every year- especially people with weakened immune systems or long term health problems, as well as pregnant women and residents of nursing homes or other chronic care facilities.
Flu shots are also strongly recommended for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.
Flu vaccines are available at the health departments in Gulf and Franklin counties Monday through Friday by appointment.
If you’d like to schedule a flu vaccination, you can call the health department in Apalachicola at 653 -2111 or in Port St. Joe at 227-1276.
Other steps to take during flu season include washing your hands often with soap and water.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, because that’s how germs spread.
And cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze to keep from spreading germs to other people.
