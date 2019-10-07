 Franklin County Emergency Management is urging everyone to be very careful with any outdoor burning until we get some much needed rain.

A prolonged dry spell has put the Florida Panhandle at an escalated risk of wildfires .
Please don't burn on windy days and never leave any fire unattended.
Make sure you have a hose and shovel nearby.
Keep your piles small and manageable, only add additional debris as the fire burns down.
Call 911 immediately if your fire escapes for quick firefighter response and also report any suspicious fire by calling 911.
Do not toss cigarettes or other lighted materials out of car windows.
Moreover, homeowners are reminded to clear leaves and pine needles from their roof and gutters, remove dead vegetation from around the home and trim trees and limbs within 15 foot of a chimney.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment