Franklin County Commissioner Bert Boldt has been named to represent Franklin County on the Wilderness Coast library board.
He will replace long time board member Sharon Rider who has announced her resignation.
The Wilderness Coast Public Libraries system was established in 1992 to help provide services for the public library systems in Wakulla, Jefferson and Franklin counties.
The WILDerness coast system serves over 50,000 residents in the three counties with a combined collection of approximately 135,000 items in its four libraries.
The group also provides technical services to the libraries through high speed internet connections.
