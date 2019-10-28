Franklin County is applying for a grant to help rebuild and protect beaches on St. George Island.
The County’s consultant, Langton Consulting, has completed an application for the 2019 Hurricane Michael Hurricane State Recovery Grant Program for an St. George Island Emergency Beach Berm Project.
The overall cost of this project is approximately $1.2 million and includes over 3800 linear feet of protective dune sand, native dune vegetation, sand fencing, engineering, design, permitting, and management.
If the project is funded, the estimated timeline has the project finished by June 1, 2020.
