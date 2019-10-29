Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: ROCK LANDING MARINA MOD
Location Id: 209517
Location Name: ROCK LANDING ROAD
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 209517-004
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: WHITE CITY BOAT RAMP
Location Id: 380527
Location Name: GULF CO BOCC WHITE CITY BOAT RAMP
County: Gulf
Application Number: 380527-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: WAKULLA COUNTY NEW BUS GARAGE
Location Id: 381551
Location Name: WAKULLA COUNTY NEW BUS GARAGE
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 381551-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DUPREE PEDESTRIAN WALKWAY
Location Id: 301666
Location Name: PALMS AT MONEY BAYOU/ CRAIG DONELLY/SEE # 303119 - OCULUS
County: Gulf
Application Number: 301666-007
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
