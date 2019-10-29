If you live in Gulf County don't be surprised if you get a home visit from the Health Department next week.
The Florida Department of Health and Project Hope are conducting door-to-door community surveys in November to understand the needs of Gulf County residents post-Hurricane Michael.
They will be focusing on issues including home repair, status of living conditions and health care.
The information will be used to help the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Coalition continue to identify the right resources to meet the needs of Gulf County residents.
Volunteers will also have information about community agencies to contact for assistance.
Volunteers will be going door to door on November 5, 6 and 7th and will have on badges for identification purposes.
For more information, call 850-227-1276.
