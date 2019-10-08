Franklin County has started the process of hiring a new library director.
The Franklin County commission last week agreed to offer the position to Corey Bard, who most recently worked as director of the Ruidos Public Library in New Mexico.
Bard earned a masters degree in library science in 2008, and for the past 9 years has worked as library director for rural libraries – some about the same size as Franklin County's.
Kate Aguiar – head of he Franklin County Public Library Advisory Board said Bard will be a good fit here as he is skilled in writing grants and has a focus on adult literacy.
If he is hired his starting salary will be 45 thousand dollars.
The vote to start the hiring process was 3 to 2.
Commissioners Noah Lockley and William Massey opposed the move citing concerns over why Mr. Bard was willing to take a large pay cut to work in Franklin County.
