The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve recently gained possession of about an acre and a half of land on St. George Island.
The acquisition is the tip of a peninsula of land called Pelican Point on the bayside of the island just east of the St. George Island Bridge.
The purchase is part of the Apalachicola Bay Florida Forever Project - Negotiations started in June and were completed in September.
The Division of State Lands negotiated the purchase of the property, they paid $157,500 for the land.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is committed to managing the acreage.
The Reserve already owned the adjoining lots, so they are now working to remove the road and utilities adding a little more acreage
The peninsula is teeming with wildlife as the land is undeveloped and provides habitat for young marine animals and fish and a plethora of wildlife.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment