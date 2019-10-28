Franklin County has taken the next step in the project to improve County Road 30A toward Indian Pass.
Earlier this month the commission signed a 343 thousand dollar agreement with a civil engineering firm called Genesis Halff to complete the design the improvements.
Genesis Halff was one of four companies to bid on the work.
The project will widen and resurface about a mile and a half of County Road 30A from Highway 98 to Thirteen Mile Road.
Actual construction won't happen until 2021.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment