The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research reserve will host a workshop on living shorelines on Tuesday.
The workshop will discuss living shorelines vs. hardened shorelines as methods to protect against coastal erosion.
It will also show you how to evaluate a shoreline by considering the physical factors such as wave energy, prevailing wind and wave direction as well as vegetation, and soil type.
You will hear success stories of local living shorelines and look at which types of plants are the most beneficial as well as visit a local living shoreline.
The workshop is free and will run from 2 till 4 PM.
The lecture is free but you do need to register.
You can do that from the research reserve website at www.apalachicolareserve.com
To get more information, just call Anita Grove at the Reserve at 670-7708.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment