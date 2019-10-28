State officials are urging Florida residents to register or update your emergency contact information with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
The Department allows any Florida resident with a valid drivers license or identification card to enter up to two emergency contacts into the department’s secure emergency contact information database.
Children as young as five years old are able to obtain a Florida ID card, making them eligible to become registered in the ECI system by their parent or guardian.
Teens are also encouraged to register in the ECI system when applying for their driver license or ID card.
The ECI can only be accessed by law enforcement and only during emergencies such as a hurricane or crash.
If you would like to sign up or update your information, just visit the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website at www.flhsmv.gov.
You can also sign up at the tax collectors office.
The Emergency Contact Information program is done free of charge.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment