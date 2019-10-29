Franklin County is getting ready for the 2020 Census.
The county this month agreed to create a Complete Count Committee which is needed to raise awareness about the census and how important it is to take part.
Similar committees have already been created in each city.
Committee members are a reflection those living in the county so the committee makeup will include leaders and members from Faith-based, Business, Education, Migrant, Media, Education, and Healthcare sectors.
People interested in learning more should contact their county commissioner or Michael Moron at the courthouse annex in Apalachicola.
And it is important to take part in the census.
Census results help decide how federal money is distributed around the country funding necessary items like roads and bridges, schools, rural health programs, and emergency response programs.
Census numbers are also used to determine representation in Congress.
Florida’s rural counties have been historically underrepresented in the census.
During the 2000 census, only 45 percent of Franklin County households took part in the census; that number was 48 percent for Gulf County, 40 percent for Liberty County and 57 percent for Wakulla County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment