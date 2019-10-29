New deer carcass importation requirements to reduce risk of CWD spreading into Florida

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Dear Stakeholder,
If you hunt outside of Florida, please be aware of new requirements related to importing deer carcasses into Florida to reduce the risk of chronic wasting disease spreading into the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued Executive Order 19-41, which takes effect Nov. 1, 2019, prohibiting the importation of deer carcasses and parts thereof except for de-boned meat; finished taxidermy mounts; antlers; and hides, skulls, skull caps, and teeth if all soft tissue has been removed.
The executive order allows exceptions for legally harvested white-tailed deer originating from Georgia or Alabama provided the person possesses an FWC Georgia/Alabama Carcass Importation Permit prior to the carcass being imported into Florida; reports the carcass importation within 24 hours of entering Florida using the FWC’s online Georgia/Alabama Carcass Importation Reporting Form; and disposes of any remains using FWC-approved deer carcass disposal options. Learn more about how to comply with the new requirements related to importing deer carcasses.
The FWC’s Georgia/Alabama Carcass Importation Permit is available by logging in or creating an account at the FWC’s PermitMe! webpage and following the instructions to self issue the permit. In addition, carcass importation reporting also must be done at the PermitMe! webpage.
White-tailed deer legally harvested from Georgia or Alabama properties that are bisected by the Florida state line and under the same ownership are exempt from importation permit, reporting and disposal requirements.
If CWD is detected in Georgia or Alabama, importing a white-tailed deer carcass from that state would be prohibited.
CWD is a transmissible disease of the nervous system that is fatal to deer, elk, moose, caribou and other members of the deer family. It remains undetected in Florida since surveillance measures were initiated in 2002 but is currently found in 26 states. It was most recently detected in Mississippi and Tennessee. The transportation of infected deer, elk, moose and caribou carcasses is one of the known risks for introducing CWD to new areas.
As part of its ongoing CWD surveillance program, the FWC is asking anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes to call the CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.
Find out more by reviewing the FAQs about the new carcass importation requirements.
Division of Hunting and Game Management
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
