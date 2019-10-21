Franklin County made it through Tropical Nestor relatively unscathed, though there was some high water and Alligator Point road was washed out again.
Nestor made landfall near Apalachicola on St. Vincent Island at 2 PM Saturday with sustained winds of 45 mph.
While Nestor did bring some much needed rain, much of its worst storms went further east into central Florida.
About 1100 feet of Alligator Point Road was once destroyed, but the road gets damaged almost every time a tropical storm or hurricane threatens our area.
It has not been fully repaired since it was damaged in 2016 by Hurricane Hermine.
There was also some coastal flooding; a few low lying areas on the bayside of St. George Island went underwater but much of the water ad receded by late Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff's department said a number of pelicans that tried to shelter on the st George island bridge were killed by cars.
