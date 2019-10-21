This week is Florida Teen Driver Safety Week.
Florida teens, ages 15-19, make up almost five percent of Florida’s licensed drivers.
However, in 2018, teen crashes made up almost 12 percent of all crashes.
In 2018, there were 47,583 crashes with teen drivers, resulting in 90 teen driver fatalities.
State safety officials say teens are in lot of car crashes because of inexperience and immaturity, plus some tend to speed, drink and drive, not wear seat belts and are often distracted while driving by using cell phones or listening to loud music.
Teen Driver Safety Week is aimed at changing teen’s behaviors and driving habits, by communicating with them.
For tips on how to talk to teens about driving safety, visit the Florida Department of Highway safety and Motor Vehicles website at https://www.flhsmv.gov/teen for shareable graphics, data and other resources.
