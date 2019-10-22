Seafood and Pre-holiday events this month

|
Florida Seafood Festival, November 1-2
Florida’s oldest maritime festival kicks off its 56th year on Friday and Saturday, November 1-2 in historic Apalachicola. Held at Battery Park overlooking the mouth of the Apalachicola River, this event annually draws thousands and features fresh Apalachicola Bay seafood, arts and crafts exhibits and the famous Oyster Eating and Shucking contest. This year’s festival music headliner will be Parmalee, the quintessential American Country band from North Carolina. Click for details.
Area Hosts Special Veterans Day Activities with Ceremony, Concert and Lighthouse Climb
The Forgotten Coast will host a variety of Veterans' Day ceremonies, events and activities. The Crooked River Lighthouse will honor veterans on Monday, November 11 with free lighthouse climbs for veterans from Noon to 8 pm. The Veteran's Day climb will also feature live Afro-Cuban drumming music by Master Yazid and the band Cinco Mas Cervezas. Details here. The St. George Island lighthouse will host its annual Veteran's Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 with a Veterans Day Ceremony to honor all veterans.
The Ilse Newell Concert Series will host host a special Veteran's in Music concert
on Monday, November 11. The concert, by the Bay Area Choral Society, will be held at the Carrabelle Christian center in Carrabelle at 4 pm. Come enjoy this tribute of WWI and WW II songs and music. Details here.
Forgotten Coast Communities Celebrate Small Business Saturday, November 30
Come to the Coast on Saturday, November 30 from 11-6pm and support local shops as part of the area's “Small Business Saturday” annual event. Visit our small local business’ in Apalachicola, Carrabelle Eastpoint and St. George Island. From art to jewelry, food or antiques, you’ll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, minus the crowds and the hassle of going to the mall.
Apalachicola Historic Downtown Christmas Celebration November 29
The historic town of Apalachicola officially kicks off the holiday season on Friday, November 29 with the Historic Downtown Christmas Celebration. Come enjoy early Christmas shopping along streets lined with luminaries and filled with holiday spirit. Merchants will be open late and the sounds of carolers will echo through the streets. Santa will arrive Via shrimp boat at 4pm at Riverfront park on Water Street to hear all the children’s Christmas wishes. There will be free hotdogs and age-appropriate books for all the children who come to visit Santa and this year the event will even feature a tide & seek Oyster Shell painting booth. The Historic Orman & Raney House Museums will be decorated and open for tours. Click here for details.
Carrabelle History Museum Hosts Lighthouse Talk November 9
The Carrabelle History Museum will host a history talk about the Lighthouses of the Forgotten Coast, featuring the St. George Island Lighthouse and the Cape San Blas Lighthouse. James Hargrove, Docent and Historian for St. George Island Lighthouse Association, and Linda Wood, Operations Manager for Cape San Blas Lighthouse, will lead the presentation. Click here for details.
Farmers Market November 9, 23 in Apalach
This Apalachicola local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavilion in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. For more info, click here.
Conservation Lecture Series November 14 at FSU Marine Lab
Taking The Pulse of a Changing Planet. Dr. Robert Spencer, Ph.D, Associate Professor, Florida State University, Department of Oceanography will host a talk about how riverine chemistry can provide insights into the changing global carbon cycle. Details here.
Apalachicola Oyster Roast November 1
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host its annual Oyster Roast on Friday, November 1 from 6-9 pm. This annual favorite features seafood galore, live music and a chance to enjoy an outdoor social event in historic downtown Apalachicola.
HOLIDAY EVENTS COMING SOON
Holiday Fresh Market December 7
Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment in an outdoor setting. Buy hand crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand knitted goods. Your gift shopping has never been easier! Located in front of the Dixie Theatre on Avenue E and Market Street. Details here.
Holiday on the Harbor & Boat Parade of Lights December 14
The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce will host the 2019 Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 14 from 11am - 8pm in downtown Carrabelle. This year’s Holiday on the Harbor will include a street festival featuring children’s activities, vendors, live music and of course, the boat parade at dusk. Downtown Carrabelle merchants will be open during the festival with holiday specials. Stay for the weekend and enjoy a host of activities throughout Carrabelle.
Eastpoint Christmas Celebration Dec. 13
Join Eastpoint for the annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 13. Parade line up begins at 4 p.m. behind Seller’s Plaza. The parade runs down Highway 98, takes a right at Fisherman’s Choice and ends at the Eastpoint Pavilion where Santa will have yummy treats on hand and his helpers will give out toys to all the good little boys and girls.
