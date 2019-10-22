Greater amberjack closes Nov. 1 in Gulf state waters

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters closes Nov. 1 and will remain closed through April 30, 2020. The season is scheduled to reopen May 1-31, 2020.
This seasonal harvest closure is intended to help conserve the Gulf greater amberjack population and rebuild this fishery for the future.
This seasonal harvest closure is intended to help conserve the Gulf greater amberjack population and rebuild this fishery for the future.
