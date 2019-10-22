The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is creating a series of videos to help promote the county to potential visitors.
The TDC Board approved the development of the Forgotten Coast Museum Series and the Forgotten Coast Festival Series.
The Museum Series is 3-5 minute short videos featuring all of our area's museums and parks.
The Festival Series will feature 3-5 Minute videos of annual events and Festivals in Franklin County like the seafood festival and chili cookoff.
TDC director John Solomon said The videos will be used in the TDC newsletter, on Facebook, on their webpage and on the TDC youtube channel as promotion for things to do in Franklin County.
The videos will also be available for other groups to use for promotions.
