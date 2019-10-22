Franklin County commissioners last week approved the contracts for the county’s four visitor centers.
The county has four visitor’s centers in St. George Island, Apalachicola, Carrabelle, and in Eastpoint.
The centers are funded through the Tourist Development Council and give visitors a place to learn ore about our area and get information on businesses and amenities in Franklin County.
The Centers in Apalachicola St. George Island and Eastpoint are operated by the Apalachicola Bay chamber of commerce.
The Carrabelle location is operated by the Carrabelle Chamber.
The Carrabelle and Eastpoint locations get 40 thousand dollars for annual operating expenses, the Apalachicola and St. George Island locations, which tend to be busier, get 50 thousand.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment