Franklin County says money for a new Emergency Operations Center will continue to be its top priority during the upcoming legislative session..
A new EOC has been a top priority for the county for a number of years.
The current EOC building is located at the Apalachicola airport – it used to belong to the National weather service but was converted to Emergency Management use when the weather service moved to Tallahassee.
The aging building needs to be replaced – its almost 50 years old, it is too small for an EOC and its located is in a flood zone.
The county would like to build a new EOC on Highway 65 in Eastpoint – they have money to design the new building, but no funding for construction.
Franklin County is the only coastal county in the panhandle that does not have a new EOC and after Hurricane Michael the need for a new building is even more obvious.
Franklin County has prepared a funding request which it will provide to our state legislators for action in this year's legislative session.
Its the only funding request the County commission is making this year.
The hope is that by requesting money for only this project it will increase the chances of it being funded.
