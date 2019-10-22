Franklin County Commissioners last week signed an agreement to continue funding the county's Hurricane Loss Mitigation program.
The agreement will provide 194 thousand dollars to the state funded program which is designed to help Franklin County Residents mitigate their homes against strong winds.
The program is designed to help lower income residents make their homes more wind resistant through the installation of hurricane resistant doors and shutters.
It also pays to repair roofs or add straps to existing roofs.
To be eligible for the program you must live in Franklin County and meet the income requirements.
The program is for single family homes only, it will not accept mobile homes, trailers or multi-family units.
If you are interested in applying or learning more about the Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program, you can find applications and criteria on the Franklin County Emergency Management website at www.franklinemergencymangement.com.
You can also pick up an application at the Emergency Management Office at the Apalachicola Airport.
