OCTOBER 22, 2019 PRESS RELEASE: CANCELLING REMAINDER OF FOOTBALL GAMES

Student safety is a top priority of the Franklin County School District. FCHS School Administration met with the head football coach today, and determined that in the interest of safety for our student athletes, our school will not participate in the remainder of the post season conference games.
Principal Sneed would like to thank all of our hardworking athletes, coaches and volunteers and looks forward to the re-building of the program during the off season and preparing for next year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment