The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce was recognized by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce was recognized last month by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals.
The Association recognized Florida's top chambers of commerce for their outstanding achievements during their Annual Conference in Daytona Beach.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce won three awards including Volunteer Recognition Initiative and Volunteer of the Year Award for its 2019 Public Relations Program.
The chamber also won the 2019 Audio/Visual/Online Communications award for its "Open For Business" Social Media Commercial which was aired after Hurricane Michael.
The chamber was also recognized for it marketing material for the Butts & Clucks Cook- Off Advertising Campaign & TV Show.
On top of everything else, chamber Director John Solomon was presented with a plaque for Advancement of the Chamber of Commerce Profession for 5 years.
October 6th marked John's 5th year as Executive Director of The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
