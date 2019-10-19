Nighttime Lane Closure on Crawfordville Highway in Wakulla County

Chipley, Fla–Motorists traveling U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) will encounter intermittent lane closures both northbound and southbound from New Light Church Road to Pixie Circle Sunday, Oct. 20 and Monday, Oct. 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The lane closures will allow crews to install drainage across the existing mainline roadway.
All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
