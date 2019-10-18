The Gulf County School district was awarded over 1 million dollars to help complete repairs after Hurricane Michael.
The money is part of an 8 million dollar Florida Disaster Fund long-term recovery grant through the Volunteer Florida Foundation.
The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover after emergencies or disasters.
The Gulf County School District will receive over 1.1 million dollars to complete repairs and upgrade existing Air conditioning units in the schools to ensure the health and well-being of staff and students.
