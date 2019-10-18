Thousands of Florida’s minimum wage workers are getting a pay raise on January the 1st.
Florida's minimum wage will go up by 10 cents to $8.56 per hour starting in 2020.
That means a minimum wage worker will get an extra 4.00 a week or about 208 dollars a year.
The minimum wage rate for tipped employees will also increase from $5.44 to $5.54 per hour in the state of Florida.
The minimum wage in Florida is adjusted every year to match increases in the cost of living.
That’s done under an amendment to the state constitution that was passed by voters in 2004.
Under that amendment, Florida employers must pay the higher of the state or federal minimum wage.
The current federal minimum wage is 7.25 an hour.
