NOAA Fisheries FishNews - October 16, 2019

Upcoming Events
October 18
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshop
in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.
October 19
Second annual Main Hawaiian Islands Monk Seal Count
on Maui.
October 19–24
Three stakeholder workshops on New England recreational fishing management
in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island; please register in advance.
October 21 Individual Fishing Quota Program Meet and Greet
for shareholders and dealers to meet with Catch Share Support staff in Galveston, Texas.
October 21–24 Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in Galveston, Texas.
October 21–24 Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Pago Pago, American Samoa.
November 2–3
2019 Right Whale Festival
in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
November 4 - December 3
Five public hearings to discuss proposed critical habitat designations
for three distinct population segments of humpback whale, to be held in California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.
November 4 and 19
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in Florida and North Carolina.
November 12
Annual public meeting of the Mississippi Trustee Implementation Group
for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment in Biloxi, Mississippi.
November 13–14
East Coast National Electronic Monitoring Workshop
in New Castle, New Hampshire.
November 14
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
January 17 Maine Aquaculture Research, Development, and Education Forum
in Belfast, Maine.
February 12–13
: West Coast National Electronic Monitoring Workshop
in Renton, Washington.
