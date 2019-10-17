The Friends of the Apalachicola Airport is continuing its work to bring people and events to the airport.
The group is made up of aviators and other volunteers to help the airport with events and other activities.
The group already has about 75 people interested in helping, but more are always needed.
The purpose of the group is to bring more people from around the southeast to the airport for various events where they will buy fuel and use other airport services.
They are currently working with the Experimental Aircraft Association to get more youth interested in flying.
They also hope to schedule fly-ins and airshows at the airport and create a museum at the airport highlighting its role during World War 2.
The group also hopes to bring in more local young people to get them interested in careers in aviation and possibly reopening the civil air patrol for the young people in the county.
Anyone can join – all it takes is a love of aviation and the willingness to volunteer.
For more information you can contact Gordon Hunter at Gordonhunter60@gmail.com
