Thursday, October 17, 2019
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold a class on the Apalachicola River & Floodplain on Friday
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold a class on the Apalachicola River & Floodplain on Friday from 12:30 till 4.
Participants will learn all about the ecology, culture, and history surrounding the Apalachicola River, as well as come to appreciate its importance in modern Florida.
After the lecture portion of the class the group will embark on a river journey aboard the Reserve research vessel Henry Lee to get an up-close look at some of the fantastic floodplain ecosystems and historic Apalachicola River distributaries.
The class will be held at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
Advance registration is required and it does cost $25 per person.
You can register on-line at www.ANERRriverclass.eventbrite.com.
